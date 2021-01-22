Motion Industries Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, is pleased to announce that effective immediately they will operate under the brand name of “Motion.” The move to rebrand is intended to solidify the company’s structure and advance its position in the marketplace. The timing coincides with Motion’s 75th anniversary.

The rebranding to Motion will be augmented by dominant use of the “Mi” logo.

Motion President Randy Breaux said, “The goal of this change is twofold: 1) to have the name ‘Motion’ as well as the ‘Mi’ logo synonymous with and increasingly recognized as the premier industrial solutions company that we strive to be every day for our customers, and 2) to promote and reflect that the Motion structure and strategy is cohesive, allowing a deeper focus on sales, expertise, and customer service that make us different and valued.”

As it has for decades, the basis of the word “Motion” in the company’s name stems from the Company’s role in keeping industry’s operations and machinery running – that is, in motion. Through enhanced strategies and best-in-class employee talent, Motion’s capabilities have grown in breadth, depth, and innovation.

“We are excited to embark on this new Motion chapter and to experience continued growth as 2021 progresses,” added Breaux.

The comprehensive rebrand is now visible on Motion’s website (www.Motion.com), and is transitioning into the company’s other representation and communications.