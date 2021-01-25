NORD DRIVESYSTEMS will be attending the virtual 2021 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) from January 25th – January 29th, showcasing several solutions that are specifically designed to benefit the poultry industry. IPPE is the world's largest annual poultry, meat, and feed industry event of its kind and NORD has been selected to be a part of their Innovation Station new product showcase, as well as their on-demand TECHTalks to introduce new, innovative products.

Featured products will include:

IE5+ Synchronous Motors – NORD’s newest generation of smooth body motors are characterized by their extremely high IE5 efficiency rating. These motors focus on optimum efficiency and hygiene with a compact footprint that can be installed easily, even in small spaces. With these features, owners can experience energy savings, reduce system variants, and minimize operating costs for their applications, especially when operating at partial loads and low speeds.

With high efficiency performance and low maintenance requirements, an IE5 motor paired with an SK 93.1 two-stage bevel gear unit is the perfect solution for the poultry industry. It provides a non-ventilated motor design that is easy to clean, corrosion-resistant, and is ideally suited for washdown applications.

Key Advantages:

Latest generation permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM)

Compact size at 9'' and 15.4 lbs. providing 0.5 to 1.5 HP in a single motor frame

Standard motor-integrated encoder

Compatible with all gear units and cabinet or wall-mounted frequency inverters from the NORD modular system

Worldwide approvals and certifications

Flexible motor mounting: direct mounting, NEMA, IEC

Reduced Total Cost of Ownership and fast Return on Investment

nsd tupH or IP69K optional (as gearmotor solution)

NORD IE5+ motors will be featured as part of the IPPE Innovation Station and will also be showcased as a part of the show’s on-demand TECHTalks.

Condition Monitoring for Predictive Maintenance – NORD’s new Condition Monitoring solution helps maintain machines and plants proactively as a preventative measure to reduce downtimes and increase overall efficiency. It provides real- or near-real-time drive and status data which is recorded periodically or continuously to optimize operational safety. It provides real- or near-real-time drive and status data which is recorded periodically or continuously to optimize operational safety. This data is stored on a local industrial PC where you can have the drive information transferred and summarized on a remote dashboard.

Key Advantages:

Detection and avoidance of impermissible operating states at an early stage

Status-oriented maintenance instead of time-based maintenance

Scheduled machinery and plant downtimes based on real drive and process data

Reduction of service and material costs

Longer service life of components and machinery

Predictable and cost-optimized repairs

Surface Protection Solutions - NORD uses the latest generation of high-solid paints for their expanded paint offering. These paints are formulated with a high concentration of resin – up to 80% – and a small concentration of solvents. As a result, these paints contribute considerably less environmental pollution than other industrial paints, while providing optimum protection for every application.

For the poultry industry, the NORD Severe Food Duty 3 (NSDF3) surface coating is ideal for food production and packaging areas especially when cast-iron units are required. NSDF3 is a 3-layer paint system consisting of a dip primer (cast iron units only), two-component epoxy primer and a two-component polyurethane topcoat. An NSDF3+ version is also available, which includes a clear topcoat and adds around 25 μm to the coating thickness. NORD’s extensive paint portfolio includes many primer, topcoat, and clear coat configurations to service a wide variety of applications, including indoor/outdoor installations, low-to-high contamination areas, and chemical contamination. This selection allows NORD to meet the needs of their customers and ensure long lasting, trouble-free operation.

NORD nsd tupH is also available as an alternative to stainless steel at a fraction of the price. This sealed surface conversion treatment bonds to the aluminum substrate and provides a powerful foundation for adhesion of the surface sealant. This makes it the optimal choice for harsh manufacturing, processing, and washdown environments. NORD’s nsd tupH provides an easy-to-clean surface that is resistant to acids and alkalis, will not blister or flake, and is corrosion and scratch resistant.

In addition to their new offerings, NORD will also feature 5 additional products at IPPE that can be configured for the special needs of the meat processing industry, including NORDBLOC.1 single-stage inline units, overhead conveyor drives, screw conveyor packages, MINICASE worm gear units, and the NORDCON APP with NORDAC ACCESS BT, a mobile commissioning and service solution for all NORD drives.

To learn more about the NORD products featured at IPPE, visit https://info.nord.com/us/ippe-2021 or view the poultry industry solutions brochure at https://www.nord.com/us/documentation/flyers-brochures/details/a6070.jsp.