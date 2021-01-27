The latest addition to the MasoSine Certa family of high-performance Sine pumps, the Certa 800 provides flows to 255 m3/h and is now available from Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) . Designed to offer enhanced food product quality through gentle handling, the Certa 800 has already proven its ability to reduce fines and increase yield in cheese production trials.

It was observed that low shear product transfer reduced the number of fines within the curds and whey of the cheese, by more than 20%, while retaining the fat. These results not only mean a significant improvement in the cheese plant’s manufacturing capabilities, but a calculated return on investment (ROI) of less than 18 months.

Product integrity by design

Certa 800 not only improves product integrity to reduce manufacturing costs, but also offers more sustainable food transfer. Reduction in shear cuts power consumption by up to 50% with high-viscosity fluids. And, with an EHEDG Type EL Aseptic Class I certified hygienic design, CIP cycles and the amount of water/cleaning agents consumed are also reduced.

No product degradation

The Sine pump benefits demonstrated in dairy applications can also be witnessed in transfer of other food products containing soft fruit, diced vegetables, cooked pulses, or meat. Unlike traditional pumps with rotors that cut through the food, the sinusoidal rotor gently handles soft solids without blockages and without damaging the ingredients.

Rated at a maximum pressure of 15 bar, the Certa 800 delivers pump speed up to 400 rpm, flow per revolution of 10.64 litres and maximum flow of 255 m3/h.

For more information visit www.wmftg.com.