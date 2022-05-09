Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) is now fitting newly-designed components to its range of MasoSine Certa pumps, benefiting companies with COP (clean-out-of-place) or post-CIP (clean-in-place) inspection requirements. Already cleaner than any lobe or circumferential piston pump, Certa pumps featuring the new parts—which include a new O-ring seal system, hexagonal locking screw, and weld-on hinge—elevate ease-of-use, hygiene, and safety to even higher levels.

In combination with optimal process efficiency and minimal TCO (total cost of ownership), Certa pumps meet the highest standards in hygiene and cleanability. Designed primarily for CIP processes, Certa pumps do not require stripping down to component level for cleaning between batches or before use. However, some customer processes stipulate regular strip-downs regardless, either to clean the pump as part of a COP requirement, or to check for cleanliness after a CIP cycle. The new components for the Certa range have been designed with these processes in mind.

“The new O-Ring seal system is designed for applications that require frequent assembly/disassembly procedures,” explained Florian Walter, product manager for MasoSine. “It’s available for all MasoSine Certa pump sizes and can be retrofitted to existing pumps without the need of a pump modification. The O-Ring seal system is also less expensive than a mechanical seal,” Walter said.

“Another important ease-of-use improvement on the latest Certa pumps is the introduction of a hexagonal locking screw,” added Walter. “Now, users can easily release the new locking screw to remove the pump rotor, without special tools. Just like the new O-Ring seal, the locking screw is purpose-designed for frequent disassembly/re-assembly.

“With safety in mind, a new weld-on hinge option is now available for the Certa 400 and larger pump models. This new hinge option takes the weight of the front cover, thus allowing users to have their hands free for cleaning or inspection of the pump rotor or gate,” concluded Walter.

Source: Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions