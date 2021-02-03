It takes joint efforts to walk the path of Europe’s green recovery. As Schur Flexibles aims to accelerate the change for a better world through protective packaging solutions, the group plays an active role in the “Lighthouse on Decarbonizing Food in Europe.” This transformative initiative by the World Economic Forum’s CEO Action Group for the European Green Deal was introduced at The Davos Agenda at the end of January.

In a collaborative approach, companies in this lighthouse initiative support the implementation of the European Commission’s “Farm to Fork" Strategy, and a move towards regenerative agriculture, low-carbon food consumption and production at scale on the continent. Building on practical experience, ongoing pilots, and the latest R&D, a joint framework will be developed to identify systemic challenges, end-to-end from farm to fork, that must be addressed to decarbonize food chains in Europe. Throughout the project, the farmer is placed at the center, yet the lighthouse will look at the entire value chain.

Within the value chain of food systems, innovative packaging solutions play their role in leveraging the potential of reducing the carbon footprint by protecting goods at different stages of food production and supply.

“With roughly 5 – 20 %, packaging has a minor influence on the overall carbon footprint of food, but depending on the packed goods, it plays a significant part in reducing and preventing food loss and waste,” explains Michael Schernthaner, CEO Schur Flexibles Group and member of the World Economic Forum’s CEO Action Group for the European Green Deal.

Among other things, the partners will look at how sustainable and recyclable food packaging solutions can support the “Green Deal” by reducing the carbon footprint of packaging through circular approaches and contributing significantly to the overall reduction of waste in the supply chains.

“We at Schur Flexibles are proud to take an active role and join efforts in identifying scalable solutions to reduce the carbon footprint along the food production. In this collaborative approach, we see the potential to enhance both the knowledge and innovations which will pave the way for a safe and ecologically sustainable supply of goods,” says Schernthaner.

For more information visit www.schurflexibles.com.