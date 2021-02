The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because raw beef product produced by Greater Omaha Packing Co. Inc., an Omaha, Neb. establishment, may be contaminated with E. coli. O157:H7. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

FSIS is concerned that some ground beef products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products should not consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The raw beef item was produced by Greater Omaha Packing Co. Inc. on January 14, 2021, further processed into ground beef and sold by Art’s Food Market located in Sandwich, Illinois. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

2-lb (approximately) trays containing raw ground beef labeled with a retail label with “PACKED” dates ranging from JAN 28 2021 through JAN 31 2021.

This item was sold by the single retail location in Sandwich, Illinois.

The problem was discovered when Greater Omaha Packing Co. Inc. determined that they inadvertently distributed product associated with a sample that was positive for E. coli O157:H7. The company then notified FSIS about the affected product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS