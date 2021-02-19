Starting with two events in March, MULTIVAC is initiating its Summit 2021 on all aspects of food processing and packaging, which includes face-to-face events as well as virtual concepts. The first two events on the topics of "Sustainability & Digitalization" and "Solutions for the Meat Processing Industry" take place in parallel from March 8-25, 2021 at the company's headquarters in Wolfertschwenden as well as virtually – and they can also be combined with each other. Further information, as well as the opportunity to register, can be found at: https://link.multivac.com/summit2021

Customers and other market players can engage in the current and future issues facing the sector - initially in virtual live sessions from March 8, then subsequently from March 22 in face-to-face events in small groups under strict corona-compliant conditions. The technical presentations and individual discussions with experts, as well as the practical live demonstrations in the Training & Innovation Center or our new Application Center, all take place in either morning or afternoon sessions. From April onwards, the contents of these sessions will also be available on the MULTIVAC City platform.

1. Sustainability & Digitalization

The focus of the "Sustainability & Digitalization" event includes the megatrends in the packaging sector and MULTIVAC's sustainable packaging solutions. There will be a live demonstration in the Training & Innovation Center of food being packed in recyclable cardboard trays, as well as MultiFresh vacuum skin packs being produced with paper fiber-based pre-cut board. In addition to this, there will be demonstrations of applications featuring attractive but also sustainable pack presentation.

The agenda will also include MULTIVAC's digital products and services, among them the new "myMULTIVAC" customer portal, as well as smart services and live support, which ensure that maximum productivity and a high level of added value are achieved.

2. Slicing & Packaging in Meat Processing

One highlight of this second event on all types of solutions for the meat processing industry is the fully automatic slicing and packing of processed meat products on two slicer lines in the new Application Center. The centralized control of each packaging line via MULTIVAC Line Control (MLC) ensures that the maximum process reliability is achieved. Participants will also be able to learn, how they can improve output in the labelling and marking of thermoformed packs, as well as raising efficiency in the packaging process through automatic label and print inspection. The program will be rounded off with examples of applications from the meat and sausage sector, as well as a comprehensive presentation of MULTIVAC's after-sales support.

And last but not least, participants can also register for an exclusive "Meet the experts" appointment, where they can discuss their individual questions on all aspects of packaging, food and current trends with the MULTIVAC experts from the Innovation Center.

Outlook

The series of events will be continued with further sector-related sessions in the following months on "Line expertise & Automation," "Packaging solutions for proteins, fresh produce & convenience foods," "Solutions for the meat processing industry" (TVI), "Solutions for small and medium-sized companies and businesses producing hand-crafted products," as well as "Solutions for bakery companies" (FRITSCH).

For more information visit www.multivac.com.