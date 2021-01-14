Multivac to offer series of events starting with the MULTIVAC Summit 2021

Packaging company celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2021.

MULTIVAC is celebrating its 60-year anniversary in 2021, and it is marking the occasion with an informative series about current market trends and innovations. The packaging specialist is using the MULTIVAC Summit 2021 to initiate a new series of events on all aspects of food processing and packaging, which includes face-to-face events as well as virtual concepts. Among the main topics will be Sustainability & Digitalization, Automation, Solutions for the Meat Processing Industry, Solutions for Bakeries, as well as Packaging solutions for Hand-crafted producers. The opening is marked by two events on the topics of Sustainability & Digitalization and Solutions for the Meat Processing Industry, which take place in Wolfertschwenden, each starting on 8 March and 25 March 2021. Further information, as well as the opportunity to register, can be found at: https://link.multivac.com/summit2021

Each topic is offered over a period of four weeks as a face-to-face event in small groups under corona restrictions, taking place for one day at MULTIVAC headquarters (Wolfertschwenden) or at FRITSCH (Markt Einersheim) and TVI (Bruckmühl) – alternatively the content is available as a virtual event on the MULTIVAC City platform.

“Our series of events is intended as an invitation to our customers and other interested parties to engage in live discussions on current topics relevant to the sector and the future. In addition to practically based, live equipment demonstrations in our new Application Center, there will also be technical presentations and individual discussions with our experts,” explains Christian Traumann, Group President of MULTIVAC.

The comprehensive program of events in our anniversary year 2021 is intended not only to provide a suitable platform for constructive dialogue, but also to make new packaging ideas tangible. “Despite the ongoing difficulties with the current situation, we want of course to continue giving our customers all the information about our new developments and the trends in the market,” adds Christian Traumann.

Further information can be found at: www.multivac.com.