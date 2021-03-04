Blackline Cold Storage, LLC and affiliates announced it will develop, construct and operate a new 298,000 sf state-of-the-art cold storage facility to be owned in partnership with Artemis Real Estate Partners at the Port of Houston, TX on a 36-acre site it is purchasing in the TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park. The rail-connected site is strategically located within the heavy-haul corridor in close proximity to the Barbours Cut and Bayport container terminals and with convenient access to the regional interstate highway system and provides Blackline the land for phased expansion up to 650,800 sf at full buildout.

Blackline has selected the Tippmann Group, an industry leader in temperature-controlled facilities, for the facility design and construction, which will incorporate flexibility for multiple segregated temperature zones (including blast freezing capability), 48’ ceiling heights, up to 50 truck doors and rail connectivity in order to serve a broad range of customer requirements. The Blackline facility will represent the newest large-scale cold storage facility at the Port of Houston and is on schedule to break ground in March 2021 and be operational within 12 months. Blackline has secured initial term commitments for the facility and is currently engaged in discussions with prospective clients who are interested in securing capacity in this modern, flexible and strategically located facility.

“Strong growth in demand for cold storage across North America coupled with insufficient existing capacity is what excites Blackline about cold storage business opportunities and regionally what drove Blackline to select the Port of Houston for investment. We expect our customers who are seeing increased volumes of perishable and frozen goods movements through the Port of Houston as well as strong Houston grocery supply chain demand to benefit from this project. The need for this new cold storage facility serving the Port of Houston has been validated by the customer response we have already witnessed.” said Mike Day, CEO.

“Port Houston has teamed up with the private sector to ensure our region has the infrastructure it needs to support the growing temperature-controlled business. We are excited about this new capacity and welcome Blackline Cold Storge to the Houston market.” Said Ricardo Arias, Trade Development Manager, Port Houston.

For additional information please visit https://www.blacklinecoldstorage.com/ or www.tippmanngroup.com.