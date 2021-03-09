Milford Valley and Sandra’s Chicken are offering consumers an opportunity to nominate a deserving mother to be honored with a floral arrangement for Mother’s Day. Through this special Facebook promotion, each brand will randomly select 25 winners among qualifying entries to receive a free dozen roses for Mother’s Day.

“Sandra’s and Milford Valley chicken brands are committed to enhancing family experiences with nutritious and delicious chicken products,” said Marketing Manager Alicia Mort. “We are excited for the opportunity to recognize those who nourish and nurture their families through our Mother’s Day rose giveaway.”

Nominations will be accepted on the Milford Valley (facebook.com/MilfordValleyChicken) and Sandra’s (facebook.com/SandrasChicken) Facebook pages from March 15 through April 23, 2021. Each brand will randomly select 25 winners from all qualifying entries.

“The past year has been a challenge for many mothers as they have taken on additional roles and responsibilities,” said Mort. “We look forward to honoring moms and making Mother’s Day special for some of them with a dozen roses from Sandra’s Chicken and Milford Valley.”

Entrants must be 18 years of age and be a resident of the United States. Entries are limited to one per household, per email address. Winners will be notified on April 28, 2021.

Source: Serenade Foods