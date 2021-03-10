A broad line of over 1,000 stainless steel shaft collars, couplings, and mounting components for applications requiring frequent wash-down has been introduced by Stafford Manufacturing Corp. of Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components are machined from FDA- and USDA-approved 303 and 316 stainless steel and are fully corrosion-resistant. Ideal for building food processing equipment, conveyors, and packaging systems requiring frequent wash-down, they are offered in 1-pc, 2-pc, hinged, set-screw, and flanged styles with various bore configurations and special features including keyways and special mounting modifications.

Suitable for use as stops, spacers, and mounting devices, Stafford Shaft Collars & Mounting Components come in 0.25” to 10” standard I.D. sizes and the couplings come in 0.25” to 3” I.D. sizes with standard metric sizes also offered in both. Specials can include threads, keyways, and other bore modifications and external flats, tapped holes, and knurls.

Stafford Shaft Collars, Couplings & Mounting Components are priced according to style, size, and quantity.

For more information visit www.staffordmfg.com.