Haen Meat Packing, an award-winning mear processing plant and meat market located in Kaukauna, Wis., has made the following announcement on its Facebook page.

“Our family journey began in 1959 with the hopes, dreams, and desires to be a successful business that we all could be proud of! Like many businesses, we have had our share of ups and downs, but through it all have been able to achieve success.

“We have seen many changes in our sixty plus year journey. Along the way we have grown so much. We couldn't have done it without our wonderful customers and our community. As a family, we felt the timing was right for us to take a step back, enjoy life, and spend more quality time with our family.

“Our wonderful staff will continue on at Haen Meat Packing with the new owners. And, we will be here to assist them during this transition. All gift cards, gift certificates, and pre-arranged programs we have negotiated will continue to be honored.

“We are pleased to announce the new owners of Haen Meat Packing are Phil Schmidt, long-time former employee of Haen's, his wife Vicki, his business partner Clyde Weycker, and his wife Hollie. They are the owners of The Meat Block in Greenville and have over 30 years experience each in the food industry. They will uphold the Haen family tradition of quality products, Haen family recipes, and excellent customer service. We wish them the best as they continue to provide the products and services that Haen Meat Packing has become known for.”

Haen Meat has won numerous state awards for its cured meat products and has also been successful at the national level, winning awards at the Annual Cured Meat Championships every year. Brothers Tim and John Haen were inducted into the AAMP Cured Meats Hall of Fame in 2008. Tim Haen also served a term as AAMP President.

Source: Haen Meat