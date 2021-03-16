The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the names of individuals who will hold senior positions in Washington, D.C.

Sandra Eskin was named Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety. Eskin comes to USDA from The Pew Charitable Trusts where she served as the Project Director for Food Safety. Prior to joining Pew, she was a public policy consultant to consumer and public interest organizations, providing strategic and policy advice on a range of consumer protection issues, including food safety, dietary supplement safety, and food and drug labeling and advertising. Eskin held the roles of Federal Government Staff Attorney and Legislative Representative for the Consumer Federation of America and served as Deputy Director of the Produce Safety Project, a Pew initiative at Georgetown University. She has served on numerous federal advisory committees and received her bachelor’s degree from Brown University and her juris doctor from the University of California Hastings College of the Law.

“Sandra’s deep experience in food safety will strengthen USDA’s dedication to ensuring a safe, secure food supply for consumers and help to protect the safety of federal meat inspectors and workers throughout the food chain,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Eyang Garrison was named Chief of Staff in the Office of the Deputy Secretary. Prior to joining USDA, Garrison served as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director to Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge of Ohio. She previously held various roles at USDA, including Program Analyst for the Food and Nutrition Service and Legislative Analyst in the Office of Congressional Relations. She also served as a Child Nutrition Policy Analyst for the Food Research and Action Center and as a Legislative Assistant for Congresswoman Gwen Moore of Wisconsin. Garrison holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma.

Jeremy Adamson was named Policy Advisor for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs in the Foreign Agricultural Service. Most recently Jeremy served as the Portfolio Manager for Certis USA. Previously, he held roles in account management and market development with Corteva Agrisciences and worked as a Crop Consultant and Plant Health and Nutrition Specialist with Nutrien. Adamson is a native of Merrillville, Ind. and graduated from Purdue University with bachelor’s degree from the College of Agricultural Economics.

Edyael Casaperalta was named Senior Policy Advisor for the Rural Utilities Services agency. Casaperalta is an attorney who has supported indigenous and underrepresented communities in telecommunications matters. Most recently, she served as ACI Project Manager for AMERIND, the only 100-percent Tribally owned insurance provider in the United States, where she supported the company’s efforts to bring high-speed broadband to Tribal Nations, businesses, and communities. She was a fellow in the American Indian Law Program at the University of Colorado Law School. Casaperalta also served for more than seven years with the Center for Rural Strategies as a Research and Program Associate and author with the Daily Yonder, an online news service dedicated to rural issues. She received a bachelor’s degree from Occidental College, a master’s from Ohio University, and a juris doctor from the University of Colorado Law School. She is from Elsa, Texas.

“We are honored to have professionals of the caliber of Eyang, Jeremy and Edyael join our team,” said Vilsack. “Their talents will help us build back a stronger, more nimble and more equitable USDA that serves all Americans.”

Source: USDA