The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) is announcing that Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety, Sandra Eskin, will provide a special address to cattle producers at the 15th Annual Meeting and Cattle Producer’s Forum on December 8-10, 2022, in Nashville, TN.

Sandra Eskin was appointed deputy under secretary for food safety on March 24, 2021. In this role, Mrs. Eskin leads the Office of Food Safety at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, overseeing the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which has regulatory oversight for ensuring that meat, poultry and egg products are safe, wholesome and accurately labeled.

USCA President Brooke Miller issued the following statement: “USCA met with Deputy Under Secretary Eskin and her team multiple times over the course of the last year and a half on issues related to labeling of domestic beef products and regulatory challenges faced by independent processors.

“We look forward to welcoming her to our 15th Annual Meeting in Nashville this December for an open dialogue on continuing to build a secure, resilient, and safe meat supply chain.”

Source: United States Cattlemen's Association