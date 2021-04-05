West Liberty, Iowa-based West Liberty Foods announced that the company has earned the EcoVadis Platinum Award for achievements in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), ranking in the top 1% of all companies who completed the assessment.

The EcoVadis assessment validates corporate adherence to 21 recognized CSR criteria which follow verifiable international CSR standards, covering the Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement while also evaluating and scoring each company’s management systems based on Policies, Actions, and Results.

This is the third year West Liberty Foods has participated in the EcoVadis assessment, and the highest score the company has received.

“Our EcoVadis Platinum Medal affirms West Liberty Foods’ commitment to social and environmentally responsible business practices,” says Ed Garrett, CEO. “Our Sustainability initiatives are led by Michele Boney, Director of Sustainability. This award is yet another example of how Michele and her team continues to do an outstanding job creating new, actionable initiatives and meeting their goals, all while collecting the data needed to illustrate their achievements. I am beyond pleased with the determination and success that can be felt throughout the organization.”

For more information on West Liberty Foods’ CSR programs and achievements, visit: www.wlfoods.com.

For more information on EcoVadis Sustainability Assessments, visit: www.ecovadis.com.

Source: West Liberty Foods