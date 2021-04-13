In line with the 2021 theme of National Public Health Week (April 5-9), The Acheson Group (TAG) is “Building Bridges to Better Health” with its new Public Health Service – through which TAG assists businesses in building their own bridges to the better health of their employees.

Protecting the health and welfare of employees is crucial to the successful operation and continuity of any business. But, as we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, an infectious disease incident can become a global public health crisis in a heartbeat; and that crisis can decimate business that are not prepared for or able to manage it.

Whether seeking to convert the business’ COVID-focused programs into today’s new reality, update pandemic plans, assess or develop public health crisis policies and programs, or manage a crisis, TAG can help. TAG’s Public Health Experts have the experience and expertise to help companies and institutions successfully integrate science-driven public health approaches into their business strategy. TAG provides:

Crisis Preparedness & Management , such as pandemic preparedness plan development, review and assessment; and virtual or onsite preparedness assessment.

, such as pandemic preparedness plan development, review and assessment; and virtual or onsite preparedness assessment. Infectious Disease Event Support , including 24/7 support for actual or alleged issues; assessment, guidance, and consultation; regulatory/public health agency liaison; media spokesperson; outbreak investigation assistance; epidemiologic investigations; outbreak dynamics/data analysis; root cause analysis; employee testing plan design; and avoiding/managing liability.

, including 24/7 support for actual or alleged issues; assessment, guidance, and consultation; regulatory/public health agency liaison; media spokesperson; outbreak investigation assistance; epidemiologic investigations; outbreak dynamics/data analysis; root cause analysis; employee testing plan design; and avoiding/managing liability. Foodborne Illness Investigation Support , including investigation management, regulatory interpretations and agency liaison, root cause analysis, and health hazard analysis.

, including investigation management, regulatory interpretations and agency liaison, root cause analysis, and health hazard analysis. Communication & Training , such as employee and/or management training, infographics, and custom programs.

, such as employee and/or management training, infographics, and custom programs. Expert Witness Testimony or Opinion for arbitrations and other legal allegations.

for arbitrations and other legal allegations. TAG Network Referrals for onsite public health and wellness service.

TAG also can conduct a Virtual Townhall for employees or leadership teams, providing an educational overview of the state of a current public health event (such as today’s COVID-19 variant and vaccine situation or an emerging threat of tomorrow). Additionally, TAG is working on the development of a tracking system for common infectious diseases of concern, which we will be announcing in the near future.

With its in-depth public health knowledge and expertise, TAG can help you get through the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic and be prepared for the next public health crisis. Visit www.achesongroup.com/public-health-services for more information.