For cattle producers that are feeding heifers, a recent approval from the Food and Drug Administration now allows cattle producers to feed MGA, Bovatec and Aureomycin in combination for the first time.

“This approval gives cattle producers, who are feeding MGA and Bovatec to control estrus and enhance growth in fed heifers, the flexibility to add Aureomycin to the ration if they need to control or treat a respiratory challenge,” said Martin Andersen, PhD, cattle nutritionist, Beef Strategic Technical Services, Zoetis. “It truly offers more options when it comes to heifer rations.”

The cross clearance gives cattle producers the ability to manage the health and productivity of their feedlot and replacement heifers by incorporating Bovatec to control coccidiosis in heifers up to 800 lbs, as well as the option to add Aureomycin to treat or control respiratory disease.

Do not use AUREOMYCIN in calves to be processed for veal.

Caution: Federal law restricts medicated feed containing this veterinary feed directive (VFD) drug to use by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian.

Do not use BOVATEC in calves to be processed for veal. Do not allow horses or other equines access to feeds containing lasalocid, as ingestion may be fatal. Feeding undiluted or mixing errors resulting in excessive concentrations of lasalocid could be fatal to cattle and sheep.