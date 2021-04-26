Stellar will design and construct a new processing facility for Swift Prepared Foods, a subsidiary of JBS USA. The consumer packaged goods company, formerly known as Plumrose USA, selected Stellar to build a state-of-the-art Italian meats and charcuterie plant in the Midwest.

The estimated $200 million project will be located in Columbia, Missouri, to efficiently access raw material and leverage synergies with existing corporate assets. The dry meat packing facility, the company’s first in the United States, will produce cured meats including salami, pepperoni, prosciutto and pancetta.

The 325,000-square-foot plant includes 26,000 square feet of shell space for expansion in the near future.

The new plant will feature cutting-edge processing throughout all aspects of its operations, including product manufacturing, automated product handling via robotics and automated guided vehicles (AGVs), slicing, packaging and palletizing.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Swift on this innovative project,” said Jim Oko, Director of Process Development at Stellar. “With our combined synergies, experience and expertise, we look forward to delivering a modern facility with new product lines that will stand the test of time by producing safe, quality products.”

In addition to design and construction, Stellar’s scope of work includes project management, utility and mechanical, refrigeration and process engineering services.

“We look forward to partnering with Stellar on this important project for our company and for the Columbia community,” said Vicente Zuffo, Italian Meats general manager, Swift Prepared Foods. “Our Italian meats facility will produce high-quality products and ensure high-quality jobs for hundreds of people.”

Construction is set to begin April 2021, with estimated completion by the fourth quarter of 2022.

