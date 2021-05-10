Brakebush is continuing to help foodservice operators bring in customers who are looking for alternative proteins to beef and pork. A large portfolio of chicken products is expanded even further with three varieties of their new Chicken Sausage Crumbles, flavored to cover all dayparts.

Their new Chicken Breakfast Sausage Crumbles, with a hint of sage, are ideal for breakfast pizzas, breakfast burritos, biscuits & gravy, and more.

The Italian-Style and Spicy Italian Chicken Sausage Crumbles are on-trend options crafted with authentic Italian sausage flavor. Operators can add these new Chicken Sausage Crumbles to any variety of pizza, from meat-lovers to supreme to a simple and classic sausage or take them beyond the pie to anywhere savory Italian flavor can thrive, like calzones and pastas.

These new Chicken Sausage Crumbles are fully cooked, gluten free and lower in fat and calories compared to pork sausage. Learn more about these products at www.BrakebushChicken.com.

Source: Brakebush Brothers Inc.