Firing up the grill this summer just got more exciting with new Tyson Chicken Sausage, the better-for-you sausage made with 100 percent all natural, no antibiotics ever, chicken.

A recent survey found nearly 60 percent of Americans wish there were more sausage options available when grilling. With mouthwatering flavor combinations, new Tyson Chicken Sausage offers a flavorful solution whether people are firing up the grill or looking for a delicious dinner fix. They're a perfect option for any occasion, and that anyone in the family can enjoy.

Currently available in three varieties including Hot Italian, Mild Italian and Sweet Italian, the new sausages provide 13 grams of protein per serving with 60 percent less total fat, and 45 percent fewer calories than Italian pork sausages. Two additional flavors including Spinach Feta and Chicken Apple are anticipated to launch later this year.

“We know people are ready to get outside and fire up their grills this summer, and we're excited to deliver our new chicken sausages just in time,” said Ryan Mills, associate director of innovation, Tyson Foods. “Tyson Chicken Sausage delivers quality, delicious flavors perfect for any recipe with no antibiotics ever.”

Tyson Chicken sausages are offered in 16-ounce packages with five servings each and are available at select retailers nationwide. For more information on Tyson products, including where to purchase them, visit www.tyson.com.

Source: Tyson Foods