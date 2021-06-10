Two Chicks Jerky is proud to announce their recent certification as a Certified LGBTBE through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative. The NGLCC is the business voice of the LGBT community and serves as the nation’s exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned and operated businesses.

“We are so pleased to welcome Two Chicks Specialty Goods LLC to the ever-expanding network of NGLCC certified LGBT Business Enterprises and the hundreds of corporations and government agencies eager to put them to work,” said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson and Co- Founder and CEO Chance Mitchell. “According to NGLCC’s groundbreaking America’s LGBT Economy report, America’s estimated 1.4 million LGBT business owners, many of them NGLCC certified, add over $1.7 trillion to the GDP and create tens of thousands of new jobs. We are proud to count Two Chicks Specialty Goods, LLC among those who prove every day that LGBT businesses are the future of the American economy.”

Two Chicks Jerky is now eligible to participate in the NGLCC’s supplier diversity programs with the Fortune 500 and government agencies nationwide, can take advantage of the vast educational opportunities promoted by the NGLCC, and can work to foster business to business relationships with other Certified LGBTBE companies worldwide throughout the year and especially at the NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference. Business leaders in our community continually redefine industries and shatter stereotypes. From technology firms to local restaurants and retail shops, we are proving every day that if you buy it, an LGBT-owned business can supply it.

“Us ladies at Two Chicks Jerky are thrilled to be certified and now a part of this broad, amazing network of support!” the company said in a statement.

Source: Two Chicks Jerky