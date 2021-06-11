Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection ’s C-Series checkweighing systems are setting new standards for speed and precision with the addition of new load cell technology that allows them to achieve industry-leading throughputs. The FlashCell load cells weigh food products at speeds of up to 800ppm, with precision better than required by Measuring Instrument Directive (MID). With three different load cell types in the FlashCell portfolio, food manufacturers can select the appropriate load cell for their products, weighing a complete product range up to 10 kg reliably and precisely. Users of Mettler-Toledo C-Series checkweighers can now process products more quickly and reduce product give-away through greater weighing precision. Manufacturers will also benefit from smaller checkweighing system footprints to fit within limited factory floor space.

Performance metrics have already been proven: Mettler-Toledo has carried out extensive tests comparing the new FlashCell to current EMFR load cells, as well as installed its new load cell technology at customer sites. Through these tests and installations, FlashCell load cell checkweighers have demonstrated, for example, the ability to achieve throughputs up to 800ppm and a 40% improved standard deviation for a 35g cereal bar.

“FlashCell technology is a significant further improvement of the already flexible C-Series checkweighers, giving customers the opportunity to increase performance significantly while maximizing precision according to their needs,” said Frank Borrmann, Market Manager, Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection.

Borrmann continues, “In today’s market, food manufacturers need to be able to respond quickly and competently to fast-changing trends, including changes in product types, shapes and weights. By investing in a checkweigher from Mettler-Toledo with FlashCell load cell technology, manufacturers will receive a flexible and future-proof system, where every component can adapt to future requirements".

Performance enhancements delivered by Mettler-Toledo FlashCell load cell technology include:

Higher Throughputs

The next generation load cell technology supports shorter measuring times, enabling product throughput at up to 800 parts per minute (ppm), with no compromise on either weighing accuracy or the operational performance. C-Series checkweighers incorporating FlashCell technology therefore help to deliver increased productivity.

FlashCell technology delivers weighing results with a standard deviation up to four times lower than the previous load cell generation. This helps to reduce overfilling and costly product giveaway.

FlashCell works with shorter measuring times at high speeds. The weighing conveyor can therefore be reduced in length, with slower conveyor speeds helping to increase product handling stability and allowing shorter outfeed conveyors and product collection areas. The complete length of the checkweigher itself can be reduced by up to 24%.

Mettler-Toledo has proven experience in developing weighing technologies for different industries and applications, from laboratory scales that can weigh a 0.1 microgram load, up to rail scales capable of measuring up to 120 tons. This broad use across many applications means that its weighing technology is continuously developed and tested, ensuring it remains a high quality, stable and secure platform. With its new FlashCell load cell technology, the company is introducing a huge advance in weighing precision and performance in the food and packaging industry.

