The North American Renderers Association (NARA) has announced a newly published peer reviewed article, How Agricultural Rendering Supports Sustainability and Assists Livestock’s Ability to Contribute More Than Just Food, in the animal science journal, Animal Frontiers; Volume 11, issue 2.

The journal article examines rendering’s benefits for the three pillars of sustainability (Environmental, Social and Economic) and explores the prevalence of rendered products in our daily lives, as well as how rendering contributes to the livestock industry’s ability to provide more than just meat for human consumption.

Included topics detail the rendering industry’s safety and regulation, and the makeup and types of protein meals and fats produced from the rendering process. Also included are rendering’s sustainability benefits (such as reduced food waste, water reclamation), and rendering’s key role in sustainable pet food, and the numerous products people use regularly that are only available because of the rendering process. Visual aids, rendering diagrams, and educational infographics are provided, as well as new data about rendering, and the authors’ predictions and recommendations on the industry moving forward.

“It is an honor to have this peer-reviewed article published, and for the rendering industry to be recognized by respected scientific experts for its many important contributions to sustainability,” said Nancy Foster, President and CEO of NARA and FPRF. “We are pleased that our research findings on the climate-smart and environmentally resilient benefits from rendering are now widely available for the public, policy makers, researchers, and industry professionals alike.”

The article was authored by Anna Wilkinson, Communications Director of NARA and the Fats and Proteins Research Foundation (FPRF) with co-author David Meeker, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Scientific Services for NARA and Technical Services Director of FPRF.

The abstract article can be found here https://academic.oup.com/af/article-abstract/11/2/24/6276831.

Source: NARA