Randall Foods, a leading provider of fresh poultry and meat products and a portfolio company of Highview Capital, announced that M. Scott Dineen has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. Dineen replaces President Ron Totin, who is retiring after leading the business since 1984. As President and CEO, Dineen will oversee Randall’s strategy and operations, with a focus on scaling the business through increased geographical coverage and an expanded product offering to better serve its customers.

Dineen brings nearly 18 years of experience leading food processing, manufacturing and distribution businesses, with an expertise in protein products including beef, seafood and poultry. Most recently, Dineen served as the President of Sierra Meat & Seafood Company, the second largest independent Certified Angus Beef distributor in North America. During his tenure, he improved the company’s key operational metrics, including material margins, labor dollars per pound and days sales outstanding, and achieved positive EBITDA in each quarter during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to joining Sierra Meat & Seafood, Dineen served as Vice President of Purchasing and Production for Newport Meat Company, a protein processing and distribution company owned by Sysco, a leading global food distributor. Earlier in his career, he also held a senior role with Conagra Foods, the second largest food company in the U.S.

“Scott’s track record of success managing and growing food- and protein-centric businesses makes him a perfect fit to lead Randall into its next chapter,” said Steve Russell, Senior Portfolio Manager at Highview. “We couldn’t be more pleased to have him on board and look forward to working closely with Scott and his team as we expand the business through both organic initiatives and additional strategic acquisitions. We thank Ron for his many contributions as a longtime steward of the business and the Bloom family legacy.”

“I am thrilled to be joining a company with such a rich and storied heritage, built on a steadfast commitment to putting the needs of its customers above all else,” said Dineen. “I intend to ensure that Randall stays true to what made it great in the first place – its homegrown charm, attentiveness and dedication to its customers, and well-priced, high-quality products.”

