Monogram Foods, Paradigm Partners and Dacon broke ground on the new 135,000-square-foot manufacturing and processing facility. Monogram Food Solutions, a leading manufacturer of value-added food products, will be utilizing this facility for their sandwich product lines. Monogram bases its ethos and culture on client success through strategic partnerships, distributing products through grocery, quick serve and retail channels, for private labels and co-packed brands. Generating over $1 billion in sales, every business transaction is treated with the anticipation of creating a long-term relationship.

To mark the event, collectively the Monogram Loves Kids Foundation, Paradigm Partners and Dacon’s Designed with Dignity philanthropy program donated $15,000 to Emmaus Incorporated. Begun as a grassroots shelter effort in the mid 1980’s, Emmaus today is comprised of 15 beautifully renovated historic homes offering permanent housing, temporary shelter, food, job counseling and life skills education.

As a prominent social enterprise centered on the credo ‘Where Everybody Matters’ Emmaus holistically looks at individual needs and introduces change that elevates the trajectory of their lives. To date, over 35,000 adults and children have benefitted from Emmaus’s positive impact. These funds support Emmaus’s efforts to defeat homelessness by helping 60 families move into their own homes during the upcoming year. Emmaus is the inaugural recipient of Dacon’s new Designed with Dignity philanthropy program, which highlights community organizations creating measurable change by matching client donations to local community projects.

States Kevin Quinn, Dacon’s CEO, “We couldn’t have asked for a more laudable community enterprise than Emmaus to launch Designed with Dignity. We believe that local organizations empower change and that positive change can transform the trajectory of a person’s life. Consistently, Emmaus has achieved this since their inception. Working at the intersection of activism, awareness and support, Designed with Dignity financially aids those brave enough to create long lasting change.”

States Jeanine Murphy, CEO of Emmaus Inc., "Emmaus is thrilled to partner with these 3 organizations to secure sustainable housing options for 60 families whose lives have been impacted by homelessness and poverty. We've learned over the past 35 years that families need stable housing, nutritious food, access to education and employment, and a solid community support network to be successful. This $15,000 investment into our organization will go a long way toward helping families fulfill their dreams for a brighter future."

