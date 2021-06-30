PSG, an operating company of Dover Corporation, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Quantex Arc Ltd., a leader in single-use precision pumping technology. Following the close of the transaction, Quantex will become part of the PSG business unit within Dover’s Pumps & Process Solutions segment.

Quantex is headquartered in London, England, and has developed a fundamentally new innovative single-use positive displacement pump technology. Quantex’s products solve the challenge of enabling precision- and micro-dosing over a wide range of pressures, temperatures, viscosities and flow rates in hygienic and sterile applications where disposable pumps offer a superior value-proposition for Quantex’s customers. Quantex’s fixed-displacement rotary action ensures dosing accuracy without the need for periodic calibration. Single-use application requires no cleaning or maintenance, and reduces contamination risks, cleaning costs and maintenance downtime and expense.

“The addition of Quantex further expands PSG’s reach into biopharma and other hygienic applications. We are excited to add Quantex’s game-changing technology to our portfolio. The Quantex recyclable portfolio of products will enable us to expand our single-use application reach across the biopharma, hygienic, food and beverage and industrial markets,” said Karl Buscher, President of PSG.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.