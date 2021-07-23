Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the launch of new, integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software for their Food and Beverage Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) products. The integration of CRM and ERP will enable Food and Beverage customers to view orders, timelines, complaints and follow-ups without ever leaving their ERP system.

Food and beverage companies are dependent on keeping customers satisfied, and the perishable nature of industry products means that time is always of the essence. Aptean’s integrated CRM and Food and Beverage ERPs centralize data in one place, preventing the need for employees to switch between applications and increase the likelihood of errors. The solution is designed to help businesses maintain excellent customer service and identify sales opportunities through its intuitive nature.

Aptean CRM is a cloud-based solution that delivers benefits, including:

Ability to monitor and store all customer interactions in one central location accessible to all internal stakeholders regardless of device or location.

Improved customer experience and relationships, streamlined internal processes and enhanced productivity.

Consolidation of third-party vendors and platforms.

“We are pleased to bring our valued food and beverage ERP customers the option of an integrated CRM solution,” says Nicole O’Rourke, Chief Marketing Officer at Aptean. “With Aptean’s focus on the Food and Beverage industry, customers can be certain that this CRM integration has been designed with their needs in mind.”

