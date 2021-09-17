Organic food processors now have an effective product for cleaning and sanitizing food contact and non-food contact surfaces in their facilities. Alpet D2 Quat-Free Surface Sanitizer, from Best Sanitizers Inc., is now OMRI Listed. It can be used in organic production and processing as a cleaner or sanitizer.

Alpet D2 Quat-Free is ready-to-use and requires no rinse. It’s highly evaporative and ideal for water sensitive equipment. On pre-cleaned food contact surfaces, it kills 99.999% of 8 pathogens in 60 seconds and 99.9% of tested bacteria in 10 seconds on pre-cleaned, non-food contact surfaces. Alpet D2 Quat-Free is NSF listed, Kosher, Pareve, and Halal certified.

