Hickory Farms is gearing up for a fall season like no other. After experiencing unprecedented demand with consumers wanting to connect with loved ones and share delicious snacks from afar, the company is now offering expanded gift collections for celebrating Game Day and Halloween alongside the returning fan-favorite Fall collection. Customers will see specially-designed packaging and themed novelty gifts perfect for sending to football fans and Halloween lovers.

After first launching the Fall collection in 2020, the retailer is building on the collection this year with new products including the Autumn Entertaining Gift Set, available with and without wine. The gift set includes a reusable serving tray in a pretty autumnal print that recipients are sure to use many times, along with a variety of meats, cheeses, and sweets.

“We are always seeking to offer our customers a wide selection of gifting options in beautiful and unique packaging and these new collections are perfect,” said Diane Pearse, CEO at Hickory Farms. “From a fun football serving bowl in our Big Game Gift Set to orange and black boxes adorned with pumpkins and cats in our Spooky Snacks Halloween Gift Tower, we have something for everyone, during every special occasion.”

For more information visit www.hickoryfarms.com.