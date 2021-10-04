This year, the Niman Ranch Next Generation Foundation, the philanthropic arm of sustainable and humane meat leader Niman Ranch, awarded over $170,000 in scholarships and grants to 39 young farmers and future rural leaders from nine states. With this most recent round of giving, the Foundation has distributed over one million dollars through 363 scholarships and grants since 2006 when the program was started. Recipients use these funds to defray the cost of higher education or invest in getting started on the farm, helping more young farmers stay on the land and support their rural communities. The scholarship and grant awards are made possible through the generous support of Niman Ranch partners from across the country.

The scholarship and grant recipients were announced during Niman Ranch’s 23rd annual Hog Farmer Appreciation Dinner. In addition to the scholarship announcements, awards were granted to Niman Ranch hog farmer families recognizing superior meat quality, leadership, ten- and twenty-year partnerships with the company and more. Additionally, this year for the first time, the Next Generation Foundation awarded two grants for young farmers to invest in their operations. Securing initial financing as a young farmer is one of the most challenging and critical aspects of getting started—this new grant eases this transition.

“The recipients of these scholarships and grants provide hope and inspiration for the future. Their experience on Niman Ranch farms instill them with a strong work ethic and deep commitment to sustainable agriculture and their rural communities,” said Alicia LaPorte, Executive Director of the Niman Ranch Next Generation Foundation. “We are humbled and grateful for the Niman Ranch customers, partners and others who made generous donations this year to support these deserving young leaders.”

At the award ceremony, Niman Ranch recognized seventeen farm families for twenty years of partnership with the brand. Niman Ranch premiered a video at the event celebrating these farm families that can be viewed here.

“We are so grateful to the farm families who have been with us on the Niman Ranch journey for twenty years,” said Paul Willis, Niman Ranch’s founding hog farmer. “When I started Niman Ranch’s pork company in 1995, I could only dream of where we are today. These farm families have been core partners to Niman Ranch and shared believers in our mission for a better food system.”

The full list of farmer award winners can be viewed below:

Honorary Niman Ranch Hog Farmers

Fred Kirschenmann

Distinguished Fellow, The Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture

President Emeritus, Stone Barns Center for Food & Agriculture

Mark Rasmussen

Director Emeritus, The Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture

Niman Ranch Sustainable Farm of the Year

The Gilbert Family

Gibraltar Farm

Iowa Falls, Iowa

20-Year Niman Ranch Farm Families

Arnold Family Farm

Elizabeth, IA

Brown Family Farm

New Providence, IA

Heun Family Farm

Bouton, IA

Kaiser Family Farm

Wynot, NE

Kenyon Family Farm

Mallard, IA

McNees Family Farm

New Market, IA

Mordhorst Family Farm

Ute, IA

Nuessmeier Family Farm

St. Peter, MN

Reding Family Farm

Wesley, IA

Roberts Family Farm

Sidney, IA

Scott Family Farm

Wellsville, MO

Svatora Family Farm

Schuyler, NE

Taylor Family Farm

Rock Valley, IA

Ubben Family Farm

Aplington, IA

Wessman Family Farm

Albert City, IA

Wright Family Farm

New Market, IA

Yoder Family Farm

Mount Ayr, IA

10 Year Niman Ranch Farm Families

Blomgren Family Farm

Butterfield, MN

Tiefenthaler Family Farm

Breda, IA

Parker Brothers Family Farm

Bussey, IA

Miller Family Farm

Pulaski, IA

Crowe Family Farm

Monroe City, MO

Reiff Family Farm

Reinholds, PA

Meat Quality Award Winners

Brent Menke

Nelson, NE

T & K Pork

Mendon, IL

Chuck & Dan Regier

Newton, KS

Brandon & Nicole Portner Family

New Ulm, MN

Caleb Miller & Family

Wayland, IA

Dale & Mary Jane Dent

Newark, MO

Travis Flaherty

Stratford, IA

Bruce & Nolan Zachman

Belgrade, MN

Miller Hogs & Hay

Woodward, IA

Nuessmeier Family Farm

St. Peter, MN

Source: Niman Ranch