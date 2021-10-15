PS Seasoning is excited to introduce its new flight of gourmet mustards. Just in time for fall and the largest celebration of food and drink, the line includes four flavors of beer-infused craft mustards.

With a twist on the traditional condiment, the new mustards are made in small batches with gourmet flavor profiles that range from dill and lavender to hot honey and jalapeno. To play on its Wisconsin heritage, each mustard also includes craft beer flavors.

“Nothing goes together better than sausage, mustard and beer,” says Ryan Johnson, director of sales & marketing. “Our company is deeply rooted in sausage making and the beer-infused flavors are the perfect pairing with bratwurst and other deli counter offerings.” But the usage isn’t limited to spreading on a bun, the mustards also serve as multi-purpose cooking sauces, dips, dressings, and more.

With the rise of at-home eating, specialty condiments have become go-tos for consumers looking to change up their meals, with category growth up 6 percent since 2020 versus just 3.9 percent in the previous five years. Multi-use sauces are also continuing to rise into 2022. Tapping into the growth of this specialty category, the company is pairing the well-loved condiment with specialty ingredients that are familiar, yet elevated.

“Condiments are a great gateway to experiment with familiar and unexpected flavors,” says R&D Manager Stephanie Neu. “Hot honey and alcohol are both top flavor profiles for 2021, and we’re seeing a major rise in the use of lavender and dill flavors in unexpected ways.” The mustards are made in the U.S. with premium ingredients and are gluten free.

Mustards include:

Bier Hall Bavarian Ale Mustard: Raise a glass and strap on those lederhosen, this Bavarian ale-infused stone ground mustard is zippier than an oompah band. From burgers to brats, we've saved the best for your wurst.

Bier Hall Bavarian Ale Mustard: Raise a glass and strap on those lederhosen, this Bavarian ale-infused stone ground mustard is zippier than an oompah band. From burgers to brats, we've saved the best for your wurst. Big Dill Pale Ale Mustard: Oh snap! You'll relish this tangy combination of dill, tangy mustard and a hint of lavender. From burgers to dogs everything will be dill-lightful with our Big Dill Ale Mustard.

Brew City Jalapeno Ale Mustard: Roll out the barrel! From the ballpark to the biergarten, this mustard is all about the party. With rich golden German ale blended with spicy jalapenos and brown mustard, this craft mustard is brew-tastic.

Buzzed Hot Honey Ale Mustard: The whole hive will make a bee line for this sweet and spicy ale-infused mustard. So when those pretzels are making you thirsty, take a flight with our hopped up honey ale mustard.

The mustards are available for individual purchase at psseasoning.com and in independent retailers across the U.S. For more information on wholesale orders, contact the company at psonline@psseasoning.com.