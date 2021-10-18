Duperon Corporation is pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Blanchard to lead sales project manager. A Duperon veteran of seven years, Blanchard brings nearly 30 years of sales and customer support experience to the position.

“The first thing you notice about Tammy is how much she cares about our customers, our team and our partners,” said Mark Turpin, president of Duperon Corporation. “This passion shows up in her drive to deliver excellent customer experiences. We feel her qualities embody the most important values held at Duperon and are thankful for her contributions to our growing company.”

Blanchard will continue focusing on improved processes and efficiencies in her new role. Prior accomplishments in this area include: the development of a new bid review process, positive adjustments to sales performance management (SPM) tools, implementation of monthly meetings with project managers and engineers, along with new employee training. One of her first goals will be integrating estimates into the company’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, streamlining the process with the collaboration and support of a cross-functional team.

“I am most excited about working with my team to find and grow their talents,” said Blanchard. “It is so fulfilling to make a difference. I am excited to grow the capabilities of our department, our team and the company.”

Prior to Duperon, Blanchard was the inside sales manager for 18 years at a company that provided audio-visual systems to schools and businesses in Michigan. She managed the company’s website, pricing levels, sales and customer support, training educators on the equipment, tradeshows and distribution channels, proving instrumental in the company’s growth.

Source: Duperon



