Tyson brand is bringing more options to the game-day table with its new Tyson Air Fried Chicken Bites—the protein-packed snack you won't feel guilty serving your guests. Tyson Air Fried Chicken Bites have 75 percent less fat and 35 percent less calories than fast food breaded chicken options, but with the same great taste and crunch of traditionally fried chicken.

Americans today want better-for-you versions of comfort foods, and Tyson Brand is meeting this trend by launching chicken bites in Spicy and Parmesan flavors that have been prepared in an air fryer, giving them a burst of flavor in every crunchy bite. The white-meat bites are made with chicken raised with no antibiotics.

"We take pride in keeping a finger on the pulse of the latest trends and creating products that are sure to be a fan favorite. Fried chicken lovers—and let's face it, that's all of us—were delighted by the launch of our Air Fried products in 2019 so we're excited to give them more of what they want by extending our Air Fried line of products," said Lauren Talbert, senior brand manager. "Whether someone is tailgating, hosting a few friends, or snacking alone, Air Fried Chicken Bites are the perfect easy, crispy, juicy, and better-for-you protein snack."

Tyson Air Fried Chicken Bites are available in 20-oz packages providing seven servings per bag and the following protein count per flavor: 13g for Spicy and 14g for Parmesan. Head to the frozen aisle of select retailers nationwide for the Air Fried Chicken Bites.

For more information, visit www.Tyson.com and follow @TysonBrand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Source: Tyson