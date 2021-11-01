Ossid, a ProMach brand, has launched a new blog that aims to connect readers seeking information and advice regarding packaging equipment solutions around ProMach’s Flexibles and Trays business line.
Flexible Packaging Insider contains a mix of insightful Q&As, tech tips, and other thought-leadership columns to help guide readers toward making their next flexible packaging or tray project a success.
Ossid manufacturers many packaging solutions that are a perfect fit for the new Flexible Packaging Insider blog, including:
- Thermoform Fill Seal
- Tray Overwrap
- Tray Lid (MAP) / Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP)
- Flow Wrapping
- Labeling
- Case Scales
Content from Ossid highlighting packaging information for applications in fresh protein, seafood, produce, bakery and medical devices, will be updated regularly on the blog, which is a joint effort between Ossid and other brands within ProMach’s Flexibles and Trays business line.
Blog readers will find useful posts already live, including:
- “5 Key Medical Packaging Insights from an expert: A Q&A with Chad Deaton”
- “Bringing Packaging Machinery Training Support to You: New Online Training Portal Launched”
Ossid is the industry’s premier brand in manufacturing sustainable, efficient tray packaging, weigh/labeling, and horizontal form fill seal machinery for numerous industries, including food, healthcare, and others. Additionally, Ossid is the North American master distributor of Reepack, a manufacturer of tray sealers, thermoformers, and other food packaging machinery.
Flexible Packaging Insider is the 14th blog published as part of the ProMach Blog Network. To stay up-to-date with the latest discussions in flexibles and tray packaging equipment, subscribe to the Flexible Packaging Insider here.