Ossid, a ProMach brand, has launched a new blog that aims to connect readers seeking information and advice regarding packaging equipment solutions around ProMach’s Flexibles and Trays business line.

Flexible Packaging Insider contains a mix of insightful Q&As, tech tips, and other thought-leadership columns to help guide readers toward making their next flexible packaging or tray project a success.

Ossid manufacturers many packaging solutions that are a perfect fit for the new Flexible Packaging Insider blog, including:

Thermoform Fill Seal

Tray Overwrap

Tray Lid (MAP) / Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP)

Flow Wrapping

Labeling

Case Scales

Content from Ossid highlighting packaging information for applications in fresh protein, seafood, produce, bakery and medical devices, will be updated regularly on the blog, which is a joint effort between Ossid and other brands within ProMach’s Flexibles and Trays business line.

Blog readers will find useful posts already live, including:

Ossid is the industry’s premier brand in manufacturing sustainable, efficient tray packaging, weigh/labeling, and horizontal form fill seal machinery for numerous industries, including food, healthcare, and others. Additionally, Ossid is the North American master distributor of Reepack, a manufacturer of tray sealers, thermoformers, and other food packaging machinery.

Flexible Packaging Insider is the 14th blog published as part of the ProMach Blog Network. To stay up-to-date with the latest discussions in flexibles and tray packaging equipment, subscribe to the Flexible Packaging Insider here.