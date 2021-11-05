The Timken Company, a global business in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has launched the Diamond and Drives Chain Configurator desktop application. This state-of-the-art tool allows customers to build a custom chain within a full 3D window.

“Timken is committed to providing customers with easy-to-use tools that enhance their experience with our company,” said Richard Neuhengen, principal product manager – chain. “We’re excited to see how this tool will help with customer service initiatives in Q4 and into the new year.”

Users can select their preferred brand, chain type and size. The configurator utilizes drag and drop features, various angles to view the product and the ability to reset the design easily. Chains can then be published to a PDF or downloaded into a 3D format, allowing simple ordering with Diamond or Drives customer service.

To learn more, access this tool at chain.timken.com.

Source: The Timken Company



