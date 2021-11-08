Hickory Farms is expanding its holiday offerings to include a newly launched Hanukkah collection with festive and vibrant blue packaging as well as adding new gifts to its traditional holiday collection. After record demand in 2020, the retailer has expanded its 2021 offerings to include over 50 new products across new and fan-favorite categories.

The new Hanukkah collection includes the Happy Hanukkah Gift Box loaded with sweet treats, the Happy Hanukkah Gift Tower with sweet and savory shareable options, and the Happy Hanukkah Wine & Savory Snack Collection which includes chocolate gelt and a dreidel.

The newly expanded holiday collection is perfect for seasonal get-togethers and holiday gifting for everyone on your list. From the Season's Eatings Hearty Party Gift Box to the Holiday Entertaining Gift Set with Wine, the holiday gifts are filled with signature meats, cheeses, and savory spreads, along with premium wines, chocolates, and gourmet snacks wrapped in beautiful packaging.

“With holiday gatherings still potentially smaller than usual, the Hickory Farms family wanted to create offerings that allowed families and friends to celebrate in person or from afar,” said Diane Pearse, Hickory Farms CEO. “We believe our new Hanukkah collection and expanded Holiday offerings will allow friends and families to focus on what’s important, each other.”

Below are a sampling of the Hanukkah and Holiday collections that are available now on HickoryFarms.com.

Source: Hickory Farms