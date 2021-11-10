California-based flash-frozen food brand Cadence Kitchen has announced the rollout of two new menu items to select supermarket retailers across the U.S. After quickly expanding to serve customers online and at more than 100 additional locations in the last year, the food-tech innovator is growing its diverse menu of global cuisines with the addition of Gluten-Free Pasta with Chicken in a Cheese & BBQ Sauce and Five Cheese Fiocchetti with Beef Bolognese.



With 41 percent of shoppers indicating they expect to prepare more meals at home than before post-pandemic, the team at Cadence Kitchen recognizes the importance of continuing to innovate new dishes that offer variety and convenience while providing the better-for-you choices consumers continue to prioritize. “Our goal at Cadence Kitchen is to make dining out at home™ better than ever with the best ingredients, inventive recipes and an innovating freezing technology that drives the industry forward,” said Alex Klein, president, Cadence Kitchen.

“Knowing that consumer interest in gluten-free items has nearly quadrupled over the last decade, and hearing a desire for more gluten-free options from our own customers, we committed to innovating a pasta recipe that delivers this while still offering unmatched quality when cooked from frozen,” Klein added. The company’s first gluten-free dish is a fun take on mac and cheese, but reinvented. The Cadence Kitchen culinary team selected red lentil pasta, hormone- and antibiotic-free chicken breast, and a BBQ and cheese sauce that adds a hint of sweetness, with no artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup.

In response to consumer demand for variety and creativity in home-prepared meal solutions, Cadence Kitchen’s Five Cheese Fiocchetti uses a playful yet elegant specialty egg pasta pouch to provide an option other than ravioli or more common pasta shapes. The Fiocchetti pasta is filled with ricotta, parmesan, gouda, fontina, and romano cheeses and coated in a classic beef Bolognese sauce, made with 100 percent grass-fed, antibiotic-free beef, plus onions, garlic, and tomatoes.

Both dishes are recommended for stovetop preparation and cook in less than 10 minutes, requiring no additional ingredients.

The new menu items will begin entering supermarkets starting today at selected locations with retailers including: Save Mart, Lucky Supermarkets, Food Lion, Meijer, Meijer Corner Markets, Fresh Thyme, and New Pioneer. Learn more and find a nearby location carrying Cadence Kitchen at www.cadencekitchen.com.

Source: Cadence Kitchen