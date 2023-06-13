Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally inspired noodle bowls, high-quality service and values-centric culture, is announcing the introduction of four new stuffed pasta dishes that are now available in select markets including Colorado Springs, Chicago and Columbus.

Noodles is expanding its stuffed pasta offerings to add even more flavors and premium filling options, including meat options, which were a fan-favorite throughout tasting panels. The new stuffed pasta options will vary by location and include:

Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni with Smoked Gouda: Chicken and prosciutto stuffed in black pepper tortelloni with roasted mushrooms and spinach, topped with a smoked gouda cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, and parsley.

3-Cheese Tortelloni Caprese with Grilled Chicken: 3-Cheese tortelloni, tomato, and spinach sautéed in a flavorful balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, roasted garlic, and topped with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and parsley.

Spicy Tomato Cream Sausage Ravioli: Italian sausage and cheese stuffed ravioli sautéed in a spicy tomato cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.

Garlic Cream Bacon Carbonara Ravioli: Applewood smoked bacon, four cheeses, and pea stuffed ravioli sautéed with spinach in a light roasted garlic and onion cream sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.

"When we introduced our original 3-Cheese Tortelloni option in 2021, it quickly became our top-performing test item ever and has remained a guest favorite since becoming a mainstay on our national menu," said Nick Graff, executive chef and vice president of culinary at Noodles & Company. "Since then, Rewards members and guests have asked for more and we're happy to deliver. Our culinary team immediately went to work researching and developing new stuffed pasta innovations that included pairings our guests crave, like chicken prosciutto, Italian sausage, smoked gouda, and bacon carbonara. We are proud to have something on the menu for everyone, and now there's even more for our guests to enjoy with these new stuffed pastas."

Goodness Guarantee program



Noodles encourages guests to step outside of their comfort zones and try something new under its Goodness Guarantee program with the promise that if guests don't love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee.

Additionally, Noodles has recently introduced an "always on" perk called Extra Goodness to its loyalty program that gives rewards members the ability to redeem new freebies and discounts daily. With every daily purchase, rewards members can apply their Extra Goodness offer to their order at checkout in the app, online, or in-restaurant by scanning their Noodles Rewards barcode. Extra Goodness is one of the many ways Noodles has supported its mission to give its guests a world-class loyalty program that continually gives back.

More with Noodles Rewards

Signing up to be a Noodles Rewards member is free and easy via the Noodles mobile app or the Noodles website. First time rewards members who sign up will receive a free entree after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account. Guests can conveniently get their noodle or stuffed pasta fix via quick pickup, curbside pickup, or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. During the month of June, Noodles is offering its rewards members special perks to celebrate dads and graduates. Learn more at Noodles.com/rewards.

Source: Noodles & Company