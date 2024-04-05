True Food Kitchen is announcing the debut of its new spring menu. Guided by the principle of Real Food for Real Life, True Food prioritizes feel-good food that fuels.

This menu rollout is one of the biggest for the brand with over 20 new menu items and hot off the introduction of True Food's TRUE Standards.

"We are really excited for our guests to experience these new additions to the menu," said CEO John Williams. "We have renewed the focus on flavor-forward and craveable dishes with our own TRUE spin on them. We hope everyone enjoys the mouthwatering renditions of some nostalgic dishes ... "

One of the more unique dishes, the Yam and Cheese sandwich, was inspired by recreating the experience of a hearty meat-based sandwich, but with vegetables as the star. Starting with elements from iconic sandwiches such as the Reuben and Bahn Mi, the True Food culinary team delivers a vegetarian sandwich that eats like meat thanks to the sliced and roasted yams, and features bold flavors from the black garlic vinaigrette, pickled vegetables and smoked gouda.

Pairing the nostalgic flavors of pot roast and French dip, TFK's new Ultimate Pot Roast Beef Dip features 100% grass-fed beef slow-roasted and braised, served alongside a mushroom jus.

Following the brand's switch to sourdough pizza crust in February, True Food also launched new flavor-packed pizzas. For the first time ever, the brand will bring a Heritage Pepperoni Pizza to the menu, featuring uncured pepperoni from Heritage Farms.

True Food Kitchen's new Spring Menu is available at all 45 locations. Reservations can be made at www.truefoodkitchen.com, and online orders can be placed at order.truefoodkitchen.com.

Source: True Food Kitchen