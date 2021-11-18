PowerStak high performance, fully powered stackers from Presto ECOA are the perfect solution for a wide range of load transporting and stacking requirements. Unlike manual push stackers, PowerStak units are equipped with powered drive allowing palletized loads to be moved effortlessly by any operator regardless of their size or physical strength, even over long distances. In addition to being easier to use than manual stackers, PowerStak units offer a significant economic advantage over forklift trucks.

Compact design, low overall weight, and quiet operation allow them to fit nicely into a wide variety of work environments including warehouses and distribution centers, manufacturing and assembly work cells, on all types of loading docks and even in big box retail and home improvement centers.

Six models are available in fork-over configurations for use with open bottom pallets or with adjustable straddle bases for use with any style pallet including closed bottom. All models have a 2,200 lb. capacity at a 24” load center. Available lifting heights are 62”, 101”, 125”, and 150”. Most models are available for shipment with one week.

An abundance of performance and convenience features make PowerStak Stackers the safest, easiest to operate powered stackers available. All models feature an ergonomically designed control handle that puts all functions including lift, lower, forward and reverse within easy reach for operator comfort and convenience. Redundant design allows all controls to be accessed by the operator’s right or left hand. An instrument control panel features a key switch, emergency e-stop, battery status indicator, and hour meter. For operator safety, an auto-reversing belly switch protects operators from potential injury when walking the unit backwards, while an automatic brake halts travel when the drive/steering handle is released. A Turtle Speed switch reduces drive speed by 50 percent to give operators more precise control when working in high traffic areas, tight quarters, or accessing items in racks.

