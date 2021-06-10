Sherwin-Williams announced today a newly organized product portfolio for High Performance Flooring, consisting of a new naming system and color palettes for its highly regarded family of resinous flooring products serving commercial and industrial markets.

In addition, Sherwin-Williams is launching a new website (sherwin-williams.com/resin-flooring) dedicated to High Performance Flooring, enabling customers to more easily find – and be inspired by – the flooring systems, products and design features appropriate to their projects and applications. The website is designed not only for applicators, contractors and owners, but also for architects and designers. Therefore, it is equipped with tools for design and specification, as well as product applications.

The new portfolio naming system, color palettes and website are part of a global launch showcasing the Company’s dedicated expertise in high performance flooring. This flooring category encompasses a wide spectrum of seamless resinous commercial and industrial floors that are not only highly durable, but also aesthetically appealing, and suitable for stadiums, arenas, schools, universities, healthcare facilities and manufacturing.

“We are well known for our enduring relationships among contractors and flooring applicators because of our efficient distribution and hands-on technical assistance,” explained Casey A. Ball, Sherwin-Williams Global Marketing Director for Flooring. “We do whatever it takes to support flawless, timely execution – and contractors know that they can depend on us.

“At the same time, we are resourceful during the specification and design phases of the project,” Ball added. “A floor is the one, continuous element in a building design, and is critical to realizing the designer’s vision. Our High Performance Flooring team is uniquely qualified to provide assistance in product selection and related design concerns, as well as custom color matching and other areas of support.”

New Product Names Are Intuitive

The new product naming system brings together product families from several previous product lines, many of which were sold under the General Polymers name. The portfolio is organized by chemistry (e.g., epoxy, elastomeric, urethane) and further subdivided by function (e.g., decorative, heavy-duty flooring for pharmaceutical, research and biotech facilities).

While the General Polymers name is being retired, the products themselves will remain exactly the same. Also, the sales numbers for each individual product will not change, which means ordering the same product as before will be very easy. For example, if the customer previously ordered General Polymers 3461, now they will order Resuflor™ 3461. For a complete listing of product name changes, please visit sherwin-williams.com/resin-flooring.

Updated Colors Reflect Design Trends

Along with the new naming system, there are four new High Performance Flooring color palettes corresponding to four types of blends: Deco Quartz, Deco Flake, Resuflor Topcoat Metallic and Terrazzo. The four color palettes consist of updated shades organized from cool to warm blends, and they are applicable to a wide range of the High Performance Flooring products and systems. To see the full color palettes, please visit sherwin-williams.com/resin-flooring.

Featured colors in the new palettes, however, are only a place to start. The High Performance Flooring team can generate a variety of custom blends or color matches, including matches to other industry color systems.

“Designers, architects and specifiers who work with Sherwin-Williams know that we are agile and discerning in the category of color expertise,” Ball said. “We will fine-tune the color until it’s just right. It’s not unusual for us to generate dozens of color samples in gray or blue, for example, as we assist designers in discovering the perfect shade for the project.”