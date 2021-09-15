Sherwin-Williams is announcing four exciting new color palettes for seamless, resinous flooring, reflecting the latest trends in commercial décor for healthcare, education and retail, as well as stadiums, arenas, showrooms and airports, among other decorative applications.

These new color palettes contain an intriguing mixture of exuberant blues and reds, as well as warm neutrals and natural tones, in keeping with color trends determined by the renowned Sherwin-Williams commercial and industrial design groups. The palettes are organized with color gradients from warm to cool so architects, designers, specifiers and applicators can easily find the perfect blends to complement their designs for decorative and iconic installations.

“As part of our global launch of High Performance Flooring, we redoubled our efforts to ensure our flake, quartz, metallic and terrazzo color palettes are aligned with color schemes that are desired by today’s architects and owners, as well as the people who visit large commercial spaces,” explained Casey A. Ball, Sherwin-Williams Global Marketing Director for Flooring.

“Sherwin-Williams has a worldwide reputation for leadership in color trends,” Ball added, “and we drew on our best resources from throughout our organization to prepare our new color palettes for seamless, resinous flooring in commercial spaces.”

The new color palettes reflect the Sherwin-Williams 2022 Colormix Forecast and correspond to commercial flooring trends , with hues inspired by the earth, sky and sea, as well as other influences. Three of the palettes may be applied across the portfolio of seamless, resinous flooring systems, which simplifies the process of selecting a floor. Specifiers can select the resinous chemistry that’s right for the application; then, select from any of the following color systems:

Deco Flake System Colors combine multicolored vinyl chips (1/4- or 1/8-inch) with resin to bring depth and interest to floor designs.

combine multicolored vinyl chips (1/4- or 1/8-inch) with resin to bring depth and interest to floor designs. Deco Quartz System Colors consist of quartz aggregate combined with resins, creating a slip-resistant and hard-wearing surface.

consist of quartz aggregate combined with resins, creating a slip-resistant and hard-wearing surface. ResuFlor Topcoat Metallic System Colors combine hard-wearing resin with pigments that create iridescent effects mimicking the look of natural stone.

A fourth new palette, Terrazzo System Colors, features distinctive hues of marble and granite, as well as other aggregates, with a coordinated resin blend. This palette applies only to terrazzo floors.

The four new palettes are part of Sherwin-Williams High Performance Flooring, which launched June 1, with a newly organized product portfolio and a new global website focused on highly durable yet aesthetically appealing commercial and industrial flooring.

The new color palettes may be applied not only to commercial floors but also to industrial floors that require visual appeal, such as pharmaceutical plants that host many tours.

Featured colors in the new palettes, however, are only a place to start. The High Performance Flooring team can generate a variety of custom blends or color matches, including matches to other industry color systems.

“We will create custom blends and fine-tune them until they are just right for the architects, designers and specifiers that we work with. That is part of our culture – to move quickly, to generate options and multiple samples until our customers are fully satisfied that they have arrived at the perfect shade for their project,” Ball said.

For more information visit sherwin-williams.com/resin-flooring.