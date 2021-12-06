Jesse A. Prince is now owner and president of Prince Industries, following the retirement of his father, Jesse J. Prince.

Prince has been with Prince Industries since 2003 and has overseen management of the company since 2011. He worked in sales and service early in his career and then in manufacturing operations before moving into overall management.

“We want continue our investment in research and development of innovative, cutting edge mechanical deboning equipment,” Prince said. “We are looking to increase our product line to offer our customers a wide variety of equipment for their processing needs.”

Prince Industries serves the poultry, pet food, beef and fish processing industries in the U.S., Latin America and Asia.

“Our goal is to continue to grow our product line and to increase our footprint in these specific regions,” Prince said.

Prince is the fourth generation of the Prince family to lead Prince Industries. The family has been innovators in the food processing business since the 1920s.

Prince Industries Inc. has been a specialist and innovator in mechanical deboning for more than 40 years. Prince Industries offers complete turn-key mechanical deboning systems that increase production and efficiency. For more information, call 770-536-3679 or visit www.princeindustriesinc.com.

Source: Prince Industries



