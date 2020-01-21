Illes Foods’ 4th generation Cristin Illes Kahale takes over as CEO

Custom seasoning, sauce, and beverage flavor manufacturer Illes Foods, a 92-year-old family-owned and operated company, is excited to announce that its fourth generation, Cristin Illes Kahale, has taken over as Chief Executive Officer. Illes Foods has played a key role in the creation and development of highly successful menu items for national restaurant chains, protein processors, and retailers.

Rick Illes, the third generation and former CEO and Principal Owner of Illes Foods, stated “I will remain active as Board Chair, working on special projects as well as in an advisory capacity. I’m very proud of all the work Cristin has put in during this transition and I continue to be deeply impressed with her drive and involvement in our new strategic direction. I have no doubt that Cristin’s passion for the business and her dedication to the mission and the team will usher in a very bright future for the company.” Since taking over the family business in 1989, Illes has led the company to a 2,000% increase in revenue and has seen near double-digit growth annually.

Kahale began working at Illes Foods in 2007 and has held several roles within the company. She most recently held the title of Vice President of Administration, leading the HR, Customer Service, and IT Teams.

“I love this company, and I am so excited for this opportunity to serve as CEO,” she said. “Since I was young, I’ve watched my father’s entrepreneurial mindset build Illes Foods into a company that leads the industry in innovation, service, and quality. Working with our talented leadership team, I am excited to build upon this incredible foundation and grow the family business by maintaining the highest standards and investing in our employees and customers’ long-term success.”

For more information visit www.illesfoods.com.