Seaboard Foods has welcomed Chad Groves to his new role as president and chief executive officer of Seaboard Foods. He took over his responsibilities on July 1, 2024, succeeding retiring President and CEO Peter Brown.

Chad Groves, Seaboard Foods president and CEO. Courtesy of Seaboard Foods.







“I’m excited to lead Seaboard Foods, and my focus will remain committed to bringing excellence to the table and finding innovative ways to add value to our connected food system,” said Groves. “We will be unwavering in our commitment to meeting customer expectations, delivering quality products and providing exceptional customer service, making our Prairie Fresh brand and the Daily’s brand the top choice for customers and consumers around the world.”

Groves joined Seaboard Foods in July 2021 as the senior vice president of global sales, marketing and innovation, leading retail, foodservice, export and processor sales, and the marketing, innovation, communications and sustainability team.

Prior to joining Seaboard Foods, Groves held leadership positions at Trilliant Food & Nutrition LLC and High Liner Foods. He holds a Bachelor of Science in selling and sales management from Purdue University and a master’s degree in business management from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Groves has also served as a board member and treasurer for the National Pork Board.

Source: Seaboard Foods