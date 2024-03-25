Seaboard Corp. has named Chad Groves as the next president and chief executive officer of its Pork Segment, Seaboard Foods LLC, to succeed current president and chief executive officer Peter Brown, who announced he will be retiring effective June 30, 2024.

Peter Brown joined Seaboard Foods in January 2021 after more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in the protein industry, including leadership positions with Butterball and High Liner Foods. Seaboard would like to thank Brown for his leadership of the organization over the past three years.

“Peter was a key leader on Seaboard’s executive management team, and we wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement,” said Seaboard Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Steer.

Groves has served as senior vice president of global sales, marketing, & innovation at Seaboard Foods since July 2021, where he has led the retail, foodservice, export, processor sales, marketing, sustainability and innovation teams. Before joining Seaboard Foods, Groves was most recently the vice president of sales – retail & foodservice at Trilliant Food & Nutrition LLC and, prior to that, vice president of field sales – foodservice at High Liner Foods.

Groves holds a Bachelor of Science in selling and sales management from Purdue University and a master’s degree in business management from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is a member of the board of directors and treasurer for the National Pork Board.

Source: Seaboard Corp.