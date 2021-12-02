The American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP), North America’s largest meat trade organization, is pleased to announce the hiring of Abbey Davidson to the position of Outreach Specialist.

Davidson will give technical and production support to members, including HACCP compliance, as well as conduct food safety webinars and trainings. She previously served as a food safety consultant for We R Food Safety! since 2017. In addition, she has experience working in multiple processing facilities and worked as an inspector specialist for the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.

“With the growth of AAMP and its services over the last few years, we have hired Abbey to respond quickly to our members’ needs and to the enhancement of member benefits,” said Executive Director Chris Young. “Abbey’s background and experience will be instrumental in adding to the AAMP infrastructure and delving deeper into AAMP’s strategic goals.”

Davidson is a graduate of the University of Wyoming, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal and Veterinary Science. She will begin working for AAMP in January 2022.

Source: AAMP