Oregon State University hires beef extension specialist

January 20, 2020
Oregon State University has hired Juliana Ranches as its new extension beef specialist in Burns, Ore. She started this month at the Eastern Oregon Agricultural Research Center in Burns, where she succeeds Reinaldo Cooke, who moved to Texas A&M University, reports Capital Press.

Ranches, a native of Brazil, is an assistant professor in the Department of Animal and Rangeland Sciences. She earned a master’s degree in 2016 and doctorate in 2019, both from the University of Florida. She told the Press that she plans to research cattle nutrition and management during their first weeks on the feedlot.

OSU said Ranches will focus on beef cattle producers and their operations in her work and include workshops and training.

Sourc: Capital Press

