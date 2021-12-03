National Beef Packing Company, LLC has named Dr. Rob Cannell as chief sustainability officer effective immediately. Cannell reports to Tim Klein, chief executive officer and president.

Cannell is leading National Beef’s sustainability strategy, working with executive leaders to define goals and pursue objectives across the company’s sustainability pillars of food, animal welfare, environment, community, and family. Additionally, Cannell is actively working with industry groups and customers to advance sustainability initiatives, and he continues to direct National Beef’s research and development efforts.

Cannell joined National Beef in 2013 as vice president of research and development. He previously was the director of supply chain procurement and quality for McDonald’s USA and has worked in the meat and food industry since 1976 in multiple disciplines. He holds a doctorate in animal/meat science from Colorado State University, a master’s degree in animal/meat science from Texas A&M University, and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science from Fresno State University.

For almost thirty years, National Beef has operated its business while meeting the needs of stakeholders, including customers, employees, suppliers, and the communities where it operates. As the company has grown, it has maintained a philosophy of “doing the right thing” across the operation. This strategy has been a driver of the capital investments and long-term initiatives that are the foundation of National Beef’s sustainable business.

Source: National Beef Packing Company, LLC