Field Roast, part of Greenleaf Foods, a plant-based protein company, has announced that Field Roast Plant-Based Mini Corn Dogs are now available in a new 30-ounce pack at more than 300 Sam’s Club locations nationwide. This marks the first time Field Roast products will be sold at any Sam’s Club store in the United States, making it even easier for consumers to find bold-tasting plant-based snacking and appetizer options near them perfect for their holiday gatherings, game day viewing parties, and more.

Field Roast Plant-Based Mini Corn Dogs are crafted with the brand’s savory Classic Smoked Frankfurters and coated with a traditional corn bread batter. The award-winning vegan-certified and non-GMO product is perfectly crispy, taking you back to nostalgic flavors of county fairs and amusement parks. While they may be bite-sized, they pack a great source of protein, offering 8 grams per serving.

Source: Field Roast



